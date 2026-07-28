Hideki Matsuyama Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic

Jul 28, 2026, 5:13 PM ET
There was too much ground to make up on Sunday at the 3M for Hideki Matsuyama, who had his best finish since February with a T3. He continues to dismantle courses with his short game, averaging 2.05 strokes gained around the greens. This led the field by a wide margin, but the downside is that it's due to over two and a half strokes he lost on approach for the week. It was just the third time he lost strokes with his approach play in his last 12 events. He'll make his sixth appearance at the Rocket Classic this week, but like everyone else, he'll be seeing this redesigned Detroit Golf Club for the first time. The focus on making missed greens more penalizing plays right into the 34-year-old's wheelhouse. As long as the putter doesn't let him down, he will be another high-value fantasy asset.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf