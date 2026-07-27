Ty Gibbs Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis

Jul 27, 2026, 1:40 PM ET
Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing ran well through most of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but was not a factor for the win by the end of the race. Gibbs started the race from fourth and ran inside the top five through most of the stage until Kyle Larson crashed on lap 44. Thanks to a fast pit stop, Gibbs positioned himself for the lead on the following restart and held on to win the first stage. Gibbs continued to lead throughout the second stage until taking a pit stop midway through the stage. Although he was expected to cycle back to the lead once everyone went to pit road under green, Gibbs never made it back to the lead in the stage due to a caution on lap 96 before everyone finished pitting. Gibbs ended the second stage in fourth. In the final stage, Gibbs regained the lead until a lap 115 caution made everyone hit pit road. Gibbs took a longer pit stop as he needed more fuel to make it to the end and fell out of the top 10. The No. 54 Toyota driver spent the rest of the race recovering positions, but made it as far as 12th, setting a new career-best Cup finish at Indianapolis. Despite finishing outside of the top 10, Gibbs remains fourth in the Cup Series standings after 22 races and clinched a spot in this year's Chase.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com