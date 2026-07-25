Brandon Aiyuk Remains on Left-Squad List
Brandon Aiyuk (knee) remains on the left-squad list, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. "I'm personally, and we as an organization, are going to focus on the players who are here," Lynch said. "We wish him well, we wish his family well," Lynch said. The Niners have been saying for a while now that Aiyuk will not play for the organization again after the two sides publicly exchanged barbs while he rehabbed a serious knee injury from the 2024 season. The 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 from Arizona State didn't play at all last year, and his off-the-field antics have essentially scared potentially interested teams like the Washington Commanders away this offseason. After signing a four-year, $120 million deal in August of 2024, Aiyuk played in only seven games before tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee. At some point, the 49ers are expected to outright release Aiyuk, at which point his market could pick up going into the 2026 season.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter