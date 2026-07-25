Courtland Sutton to Remain a High-Volume Target-Earner in Denver?
Courtland Sutton has earned the trust of quarterback Bo Nix and will continue to be a high-leverage target-earner in 2026, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Sutton has been the WR1 in Denver in each of Nix's first two seasons with the team, recording back-to-back years with at least 120 targets, 70 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. However, the Broncos made a big swing this offseason to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, which could push Sutton into more of a supporting role as he enters his age-31 campaign. While Waddle's presence could certainly lead to a reduced role for Sutton, Kosmider speculates that Waddle's ability to win in the middle of the field may open up more one-on-one opportunities for Sutton on the outside. RotoBaller currently ranks Sutton as the WR37 for redraft leagues ahead of 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider