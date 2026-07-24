Oscar Tshiebwe Signs with Rockets
Oscar Tshiebwe on Friday. The details of the deals weren't announced, but it's assumed that it's a one-year deal worth league minimum. Tshiebwe has spent each of the last two seasons as a member of the Utah Jazz. Last season, Tshiebwe averaged 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 16.6 minutes per game in 27 contests. He has been in the league for three years, but has yet to surpass 50 total games played in the league. This looks to be mainly a depth move by the Rockets. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Tshiebwe to make an impact unless there are a few injuries.
Source: Houston Rockets
Source: Houston Rockets