Giants Expected to Bring Malik Nabers Along Slowly in Training Camp
Malik Nabers (knee) avoided landing on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp this summer, but the expectation is that the Giants will "bring him along slowly," according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. The 22-year-old former first-rounder might not be practicing at all right away while he continues to recover from a torn ACL and meniscus in Week 4 of last season. The Giants still have seven weeks to go until their 2026 regular-season opener on Sunday Night Football against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. "Working his way into practice as camp gets started one way or the other," head coach John Harbaugh said recently. "To what degree, we will find out. But there is a lot of optimism around [Nabers and Skattebo]." Nabers caught a rookie franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 and had 18 receptions for 271 yards and two TDs before his season-ending injury in Week 4. He has clear WR1 upside, but the uncertainty about whether he'll be full speed for Week 1 has made him more of a low-end WR2 target as he enters his third year in the NFL.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan