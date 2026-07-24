Ja'Tavion Sanders Unlikely to Factor into 2026 Fantasy Draft Plans
Ja'Tavion Sanders was limited to only 12 games in 2025 as he dealt with a high-ankle sprain early in the year before breaking his fibula in Week 17. While he showed some promising flashes, whether because of his injuries or an offensive system that has not asked much of its tight ends in the passing game, Sanders was never a consistent contributor, failing to reach 35 receiving yards in any game after Week 2 and being held out of the end zone until Week 16. Sanders is fully recovered from his late-season injury, and while the Panthers did not make any meaningful additions to the position through free agency or the draft, head coach Dave Canales has never had a tight end reach 50 receptions, 500 yards, or five touchdowns in his time as play caller for either the Panthers or Buccaneers. Despite his obvious physical abilities, any calls for a Year 3 breakout from Sanders involve a fair amount of wishful projection, and he is likely a player that will start the year on waivers in most 2026 redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller