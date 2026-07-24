Xavier Legette has Fallen Off of Fantasy Draft Boards
Xavier Legette has yet to deliver on his lofty draft capital, and he appears to be trending in the wrong direction heading into Year 3. With the top two spots on Carolina's receiver depth chart locked up by Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker, Legette finds himself battling for a rotational role with free agent acquisition John Metchie III and 2026 third-round pick Chris Brazzell II. With the Panthers taking part in this year's Hall of Fame Game, training camp practices have already begun in Charlotte, and the battle for the team's third receiver spot will be one to monitor. Though even if Legette emerges as a runaway winner, the role could still hold little value in Carolina's low-passing-volume offense. Held to only 35 receptions and 363 yards a season ago, fantasy expectations remain low for Legette, and he falls outside of RotoBaller's top 300 players for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller