Jake Ferguson Difficult to Trust at His Current Draft Cost
Jake Ferguson finished as the TE8 in 2025, but the context of how he arrived there makes him a difficult player to trust, even at his current ADP of TE13. Through the first seven weeks of the season, with five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb missing time with a high ankle sprain, Ferguson served as a crucial piece of the Cowboys' offense, making six touchdown grabs and pacing as the top tight end in fantasy to begin the year. However, once Lamb returned to form, Ferguson caught only two more touchdowns over his final 10 games and was barely usable as the TE22 the rest of the way. With Lamb and George Pickens both healthy and in the lineup, Ferguson has little chance of ever serving as more than a third option in the passing game, arguably making the second half of last year more representative of his fantasy profile. While Ferguson's insurance upside is obvious, without an injury ahead of him, he could fail to provide usable fantasy weeks with any consistency in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller