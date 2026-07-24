Malik Washington a Potential Redraft Breakout in 2026
Malik Washington, who is 25 years old, is currently slated as the team's No. 1 wide receiver on the depth chart after the Dolphins traded away Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos during the offseason. Washington, who is now entering his third NFL season, was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft and does not profile as an alpha wide receiver on a team; however, he finds himself in a unique situation where he's at the top of the depth chart and in line to outperform his ADP because of it. The Dolphins brought in Malik Willis to be under center, and he showed some upside in his relief duty for Jordan Love over in Green Bay with the Packers. RotoBaller ranks Washington as the WR82 in the rankings, and fantasy managers in redraft formats searching for a late-round gem could just find it in Washington should he get a projected No. 1 wide receiver volume.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller