Myles Turner Draws Little Interest on Bucks' Trade Block
Myles Turner is on the trade block alongside Kyle Kuzma, though the Bucks have drawn little interest, per Evan Sidery. Turner is tough to move: he is signed through 2029 with a 15 percent trade kicker, so a deal is unlikely soon. That is not bad news for fantasy. Turner's numbers dipped to eighth-round value in his first Milwaukee season, 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.6 blocks, as he adjusted to a new offense, but the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo rebuild could funnel more usage his way. His blocks-and-threes profile remains a category-league staple. Draft him as a mid-round center with bounce-back upside as Milwaukee's featured big, and the stalled market only reinforces his secure role.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery