Jae'Sean Tate Lands Partially Guaranteed Deal With Rockets
Jae'Sean Tate have agreed to a one-year, $3.07 million deal, partially guaranteed for $1.04 million, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, keeping the veteran with the only NBA franchise he has known. The partial guarantee tells the story: this is a fringe-roster, camp-battle deal, not a rotation promise. A versatile defender and respected locker-room presence, Tate has watched his role vanish on a loaded Rockets contender, averaging a career-low 8.8 minutes last season while spending time in the G League. With Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr. among the forwards ahead of him, there is no runway here. Tate carries no fantasy value and would need a rash of injuries to surface even in the deepest leagues.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto