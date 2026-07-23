Quinshon Judkins to be a Full-Go for Start of Training Camp
Quinshon Judkins (ankle, leg) will be a full-go for the start of training camp, sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It's more positive news for the second-year RB after he took part in some team drills during offseason workouts following his season-ending dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula in Week 16 of the 2025 season. Before the injury, the 22-year-old ran for 827 yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries (3.6 yards per attempt) while catching 26 of 36 targets for 171 yards in his 14 starts after the Browns took him in the second round (36th overall) out of Ohio State. Judkins wasn't exactly all that efficient on a per-touch basis, but the main takeaway is that he should be 100% healthy heading into Week 1 of his sophomore season as the Browns' unquestioned RB1 under new head coach Todd Monken. There are still some question marks, though, most notably whether he can develop as a pass-catcher and the Browns' QB situation, which makes him more of a low-end/midrange RB2 target in fantasy football drafts.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler