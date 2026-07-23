Tez Johnson Needs a Bigger Role to Matter in Redraft Leagues
Tez Johnson made a lot out of limited volume as a rookie, catching 28 of 44 targets for 322 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. The seventh-round pick played 495 offensive snaps, with injuries across Tampa Bay's receiver room creating opportunities sooner than expected. The same opening is not waiting for him in 2026. Chris Godwin Jr. is healthy and expected back in the slot, Emeka Egbuka should work primarily at the Z position, and Johnson is competing with Jalen McMillan and third-round rookie Ted Hurst for snaps at the X spot. New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has talked up Johnson's speed and ability to stretch the field, but Tampa Bay may rotate several receivers rather than lean on one full-time option. Johnson showed he can score and create with the ball in his hands. Five touchdowns on 28 catches still is not a stable fantasy role. Deeper dynasty managers can hold after an encouraging rookie year. Redraft managers should wait until training camp shows that Johnson is earning regular routes.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller