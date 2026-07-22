Scottie Scheffler is Making a Strange Start at 3M Open

Jul 22, 2026, 10:50 AM ET
In the seven years of this tournament's lifespan on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler has never made the trip to TPC Twin Cities before. This includes the few years before he turned into the most dominant player on the planet, so his name amongst this field seems odd considering the next closest player in the world ranking to him playing this week is 30th. Nevertheless, he'll tee it up Thursday as the presumed overwhelming favorite. His PGA Tour-leading strokes gained from tee to green average (1.655) can compete anywhere, and the amazing approach play that fell off in Scotland returned last week at Royal Birkdale to gain over six strokes across four rounds. The problem is getting Scheffler into a DFS lineup given his ginormous price, but for those who can make it work, he's a no-brainer.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf