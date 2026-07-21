Jacoby Brissett's Contract Situation Remains Unresolved
Jacoby Brissett have not found a resolution to Brissett's contract situation, according to Ian Rapoport on NFL Network. The Cardinals and Brissett have been actively negotiating for the last several months and agree that he deserves a raise. However, a day before the team reports to training camp, the sides have yet to agree on a number. Brissett is currently in the final year of his 2-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals and is slated to make less than Gardner Minshew II, who is the team's backup quarterback. The 33-year-old veteran took over the starting spot last season midway through the year after he replaced an injured Kyler Murray. As the starter, Brissett managed to throw for 3,366 yards and 23 touchdowns while taking the Cardinals' passing game to another level.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport