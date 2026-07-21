Chase Brown Remains a Solid RB1 for 2026
Chase Brown as the lead back in 2026, as he enters his third season. The Bengals decided not to invest heavily in running backs once again this offseason. After a slow start in 2025, Brown managed to finish the season as the RB7 overall in PPR scoring. From Week 8 on, he managed to score 15-plus fantasy points in every game and was the RB4 in that stretch. With Joe Burrow fully healthy, the team hopes to get back to producing as one of the NFL's best offenses. However, Brown is still being drafted as a back-end RB1 in most fantasy drafts despite the Cincinnati offense trending back up. The 26-year-old has a chance to be the lead back in the best potential offense in the NFL, and it could boost him to land as a top-5 running back this season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN