Zach Charbonnet Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal Despite Injury Uncertainty
Zach Charbonnet's (knee) status for the start of the 2026 regular season is currently up in the air as he works his way back from the torn ACL that he suffered in mid-January. Charbonnet was productive while splitting reps with former Seahawks back Kenneth Walker III in 2025, recording 874 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns on 204 touches across 16 games. While Walker III departed Seattle in free agency, the team used its first-round pick in the 2026 Draft on running back Jadarian Price and also signed veteran back Emanuel Wilson. Still, Charbonnet profiles as the team's clear short-yardage and goal-line back once healthy, and he could easily assume more of a three-down role if Price gets off to a slow start to his rookie season. The injury obviously adds some risk to Charbonnet's profile, but he could end up being a bargain as the 41st running back off the board by current redraft ADP.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller