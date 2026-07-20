NFL Owners Expect New Deal for Roger Goodell Soon

Jul 20, 2026, 3:06 PM ET
NFL owners expect to finalize an extension with commissioner Roger Goodell in the coming months to keep him in place to oversee the negotiations for new broadcasting deals and a collective bargaining agreement with players that could include an 18-game season, four people with the owners' views told Mark Maske of Front Office Sports. Goodell's current contract is set to expire in March of next year, when he will be 68. He completed a three-year extension with the league's owners in October of 2023. A meeting for owners scheduled for this October could be a reasonable target for Goodell's next contract to be announced, given that his 2023 extension was announced during an owners' meeting in Manhattan that October. It doesn't appear that there are any major stumbling blocks in negotiations between the owners and Goodell. Goodell has been the league's commissioner since 2006.--Keith HernandezSource: Front Office Sports - Mark Maske