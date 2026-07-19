Pistons Eyeing a Max Extension for Jalen Duren
Jalen Duren is making progress toward a long-term deal with the team, according to Evan Sidery. The 22-year-old is a restricted free agent after a breakout 2025-26, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 65.0 percent shooting and making the All-NBA Third Team. That nod makes him eligible for the 30 percent Rose Rule max, which could start near $49.5 million, though his playoff dip has Detroit expected to land him below that ceiling. Holding his Bird Rights, the Pistons can re-sign him over the cap and never wavered despite sign-and-trade chatter. A new deal locks Duren in beside Cade Cunningham as the franchise center, keeping him a high-end fantasy big: an efficient, double-double anchor on a rising team.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery