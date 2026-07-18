Victor Wembanyama Set to Play for France in August
Victor Wembanyama has been named to France's roster for its August FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifying window, L'Equipe's Maxime Aubin reports. Les Bleus host Slovenia on Aug. 27 in Paris and visit Sweden on Aug. 30 in World Cup qualifying, after a pair of warm-up games against Serbia to open the window. It's a full-circle moment for the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, whose blood clot cut short his second NBA season before he stormed back with 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, and a Finals run. His return to the national team confirms a clean bill of health, the reassuring headline for fantasy managers. The only wrinkle is the added summer mileage on a franchise cornerstone heading into a long season.
Source: Matt Guzman
Source: Matt Guzman