Jacob Misiorowski Likely to Start During Mets Series
Jacob Misiorowski is likely to return to the team's starting rotation during the series against the New York Mets from July 20-22, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. Misiorowski came down with some right-arm fatigue after his start against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals on July 7, prompting the Brewers to skip the hard-throwing right-hander's final turn of the first half of the season last Sunday. The Miz also won't pitch during this weekend's series against the Miami Marlins, but it looks like he'll rejoin the rotation next week in a great matchup against New York. However, with Misiorowski already coming up on a career high in innings pitched, fantasy managers should expect the Brew Crew to find more creative ways to limit his innings as the second half goes on. Even though the 24-year-old two-time All-Star leads the league with a 1.62 ERA, 2.09 FIP, 0.76 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts, fantasy managers in redraft leagues may want to consider selling high for that reason. Misiorowski is an absolute must-start every time he toes the rubber as long as he's healthy.
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi