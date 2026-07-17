Michael Arroyo Off to Hot Start at Triple-A, In Position for Late-Season MLB Debut
Michael Arroyo was recently promoted to the Triple-A club and has not slowed down since moving up to the top ranks. Thorugh is first six contests with Tacoma, the team's No. 4 prospect has held a .346/.406/.731 line with a dominant 1.137 OPS. During this stretch, Arroyo has launched two long balls and swiped two bags. He spent the majority of the first half with Double-A Arkansas, where he carried a .287/.364/.456 line with 12 doubles, 10 home runs, and 13 stolen bases. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues should continue to pay close attention to his production as he has put himself firmly on the stash radar. He may only need a brief seasoning at this level before being given the green light to join the Mariners for the final stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com