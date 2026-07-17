Brody Hopkins Sees Struggles Linger as MLB Debut Appears Increasingly Unlikely
Brody Hopkins was expected to be in serious contention to make his MLB debut this summer. However, the No. 4-ranked prospect in the system has struggled to show consistency at Durham, which has prevent hm form eanring the call. Since June 1 (his last 23 2/3 innings), Hopkins has posted a rough 7.23 ERA with a 32:27 K:BB. While he has allowed no runs in three of these outings, he surrendered a hefty 19 runs in the other four. Additionally, Hopkins has struggled to avoid high counts, inflating his walk rate. Through 71 2/3 innings on the season, Hopkins has allowed a high 70 free passes with a 1.65 WHIP. While an injury to the Tampa rotation could open the door, given his inconsistencies, the Rays are unlikely to call his name down the stretch.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com