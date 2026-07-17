Raptors Confirm Interest in DeMar DeRozan Reunion
DeMar DeRozan, Marc Stein reports. DeRozan reached the market after Sacramento waived him early in free agency, and the six-time All-Star remains productive, averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.9 rebounds across 77 games last season. Toronto's cap sheet is tight enough that a veteran minimum is likely the only realistic offer, and DeRozan would slot behind Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett as a bench scorer, a role that would trim the usage that made him a fantasy staple in Sacramento. The roster picture is murkier still with Toronto's agreed-upon Kawhi Leonard trade on hold pending an NBA investigation. Sportsnet's Michael Grange has pushed back on the idea, calling a reunion unlikely given the cap and DeRozan's market elsewhere.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery