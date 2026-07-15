Alvin Kamara Staying With Saints After Contract Restructure
Alvin Kamara will remain with the team after agreeing to a reworked contract, ending the uncertainty around his 2026 status. The exact terms were not included in the report, so there is no reason to assume his role has changed. New Orleans signed Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $52 million deal after Kamara managed 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards in 11 games last season. That investment points to a real committee, and Etienne has the stronger case for the larger share after producing 1,399 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns in 2025. Kamara still matters, especially on passing downs, but his 33 catches last year were a career low. Staying in New Orleans removes the risk of an awkward late move or release. It does not restore the old workload. Kamara remains a late PPR flier in redraft, while dynasty managers should use the added roster certainty to see what a contender will pay.
Source: Ari Meirov
Source: Ari Meirov