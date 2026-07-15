Even an Elevated Risk of Injury Can Not Sink Christian McCaffrey's Draft Cost
Christian McCaffrey has played in at least 16 games five different times since 2018, finishing as the fantasy RB1 in three such seasons and never lower than the RB3. One of the premier playmakers of his generation, McCaffrey has been a true difference-maker both as a runner and in the receiving game, leading to some astronomical touch counts over the years. Unfortunately, the same workload that has allowed him to dominate for fantasy has taken a substantial toll on his body, and three times in that same eight-year span, McCaffrey has seen his season cut short after playing fewer than eight games. Now 30 years old and coming off the heaviest workload of his career, the 2017 first-round pick is the embodiment of risk/reward in 2026 drafts. With Brian Robinson Jr. departing in free agency, the depth chart behind McCaffrey has been thinned to rookie Kaelon Black and 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James, and while keeping the four-time All-Pro fresh and healthy remains a priority, the team is simply better with McCaffrey on the field. Even with injury risk baked thoroughly into his draft cost, the bull case for McCaffrey is as strong as any player in the league, and he remains RotoBaller's RB3 for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller