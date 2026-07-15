Najee Harris on the Short List of Injury Replacements Ahead of Training Camps
Najee Harris. The former Pro Bowler began his career with four straight 1,000-yard campaigns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but how much is left in the tank remains unknown after he tore his Achilles only three games into his 2025 stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. Harris signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason, but a bizarre eye injury limited his availability throughout training camp, and he handled only 15 carries before his season came to an unceremonious ending. With the start of padded practices in training camp comes the unfortunate reality of injury risk, and should a team face an unexpected depth chart shake-up, Harris could be one of the first running backs on standby. Currently RotoBaller's RB69, the 28-year-old veteran still has a chance to work his way into the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller