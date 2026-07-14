Rachaad White Carries Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026
Rachaad White is entering his first season with the Washington Commanders in 2026. Across 17 games with Tampa Bay in 2025, White recorded 790 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 172 touches. The 27-year-old has never been the most efficient rusher, as he's averaged 3.9 yards per carry for his career. However, White has averaged over 50 catches and 350 receiving yards per season as a pro. He's also been exceptionally durable, missing just one game over the last four years. In Washington, White is part of a crowded running back room that also includes Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Kaytron Allen, Jeremy McNichols, and Jeremy Ford. While Croskey-Merritt and Allen specifically may have more upside as rushers, White may offer the most three-down reliability. If White emerges as the lead back in Washington, he could be a bargain at his current redraft ADP of RB38.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller