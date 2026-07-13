Charlie Kolar has Untapped Pass-Catching Potential
Charlie Kolar a priority addition in free agency earlier this year, signing him to a three-year, $24.3 million deal. He was an elite run-blocker with the Baltimore Ravens and will continue to fill that role in his new digs in L.A., but The Athletic's Daniel Popper also thinks that Kolar has "a ton of untapped potential as a pass-catcher." If everything falls perfectly, Kolar could break out as an offensive contributor in his first year with the Bolts. He didn't have much of a chance in Baltimore behind both Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, but he'll have more opportunities in the passing game with the Chargers. Kolar has never caught more than 10 passes in a season, and his career high in receiving yards came last year with 142. It means that he won't really be on anyone's fantasy radar in 2026, but Popper thinks the 27-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2022 out of Iowa State will "surpass those figures handily in 2026." If Oronde Gadsden misses time with an injury this year, Kolar could be a sneaky waiver-wire addition in two-TE leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper
Source: The Athletic - Daniel Popper