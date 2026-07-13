Is Tee Higgins a Dynasty Sell-High Candidate?
Tee Higgins recorded 59 receptions for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns on 98 targets. As an elite ball-winner, Higgins has established himself as one of the best end zone targets in the NFL by recording 21 touchdown catches over his last 27 games played. However, his target upside is capped by the presence of superstar Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins' profile also comes with health questions, as he's missed 12 games over the past three seasons due to a variety of injuries. Additionally, the Bengals' passing offense is highly dependent on the health of quarterback Joe Burrow, who has missed at least seven games in two out of the last three seasons. While Higgins is a threat to finish as a fantasy WR1 in any given week, he's not the most consistent producer for fantasy managers due to his situation in Cincinnati and his health concerns. In dynasty formats, managers may want to explore selling high.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller