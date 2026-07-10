Mario Bautista Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
Source: UFC
Jul 10, 2026, 2:14 PM ETMario Bautista will look to win back-to-back fights when he faces off against former title challenger Cory Sandhagen on the main card of UFC 329 on Saturday. Bautista was last seen in the Octagon in February at UFC Vegas 113, where he returned to the win column by beating Vinicius Oliveira via second-round submission. Prior to that, Bautista's eight-fight win streak was snapped by Umar Nurmagomedov. DraftKings sees Bautista as the underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
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