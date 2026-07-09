Pete Nance Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Bucks
Pete Nance to a two-year, veteran-minimum contract, according to Jake Fischer. The Bucks waived Nance last week, but have decided to bring him back on a two-year, non-guaranteed deal. This past season, Nance averaged 5.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists across 15.7 minutes per game in 47 contests. This was the most that Nance has played since entering the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2023. It's unclear if the 26-year-old will even have a consistent role in the rotation, but they've decided to bring him back as depth.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer