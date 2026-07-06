Carlos Rodon Expected to be Out Until Mid-August
Carlos Rodon (elbow) is expected to be out until mid-August with a left-elbow injury, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Rodon doesn't have any structural damage to his UCL, but he's dealing with significant inflammation in his elbow and will be out for at least four to six weeks. It's bad news for the Yankees and Rodon's fantasy managers, obviously, and it's especially concerning after he missed the start of the 2026 season while recovering from surgery last October to remove loose bodies and to shave down a bone spur in the same elbow. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star had his best year in the Bronx in 2025, going 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, and 203:73 K:BB in 195 1/3 innings pitched. Rodon has gone 4-2 this year with a 3.30 ERA (3.46 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 52 K's and 26 walks in 46 1/3 innings across his nine starts. His strikeout rate sits at 26.8%, which is his highest mark since 2022, his lone season with the San Francisco Giants. Rodon should be held in the majority of fantasy leagues where he's rostered.
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman