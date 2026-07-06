Shane Bieber Struggling of Late, Still Worth a Roster Spot?
Shane Bieber got hammered on Saturday against the Mariners, allowing six hits, seven earned runs, three walks, and only three strikeouts in four innings pitched. Through three starts now since returning from injury, he has a 9.00 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, and a 9:7 K:BB ratio in 13 innings pitched. To put it nicely, nothing has worked for him, and nothing looks great, with his fastball velocity down (92.0 mph), but most importantly, his control has been awful (10.9 percent), which has also led to a ton of hard contact (54.2 percent hard-hit rate). Even when Bieber was at his best, it wasn't his velocity that got him through; it was his control and off-speed that made him good. Bieber has a 3.32 career ERA and 1.12 WHIP; however, he is now 31 years old, and nothing under the hood or on the surface suggests he is anything more than a streamer at this point. His next time out will be on Friday against the San Diego Padres, where he will try to right the ship on the season before the All-Star Break. Fantasy managers who are desperate for pitching in points leagues or 15-team leagues can hold on, but Bieber is unstartable at this time.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com