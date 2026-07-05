Martin Perez Likely Headed to Injured List
Martin Perez (elbow) is expected to be placed on the 15-day Injured List, according to manager Walt Weiss. Perez was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's outing after he was hit by a comebacker in the forearm. He was pulled out of the game and underwent X-rays, which came back negative. Despite the news on the X-rays, the Braves are still likely opting to place Perez on the shelf. They don't have any off days this week, so they could use another healthy arm ahead of the All-Star break. This is expected to be a minimal stint on the Injured List for Perez. He should be back shortly after the All-Star break, but the Braves should give more information on his status later.
Source: Chad Bishop
Source: Chad Bishop