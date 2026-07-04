Patrick Ewing Joins the Wizards as an Assistant Coach

Jul 4, 2026, 9:31 PM ET
Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing is returning to an NBA bench, agreeing to join the Washington Wizards as an assistant coach under head coach Brian Keefe, Shams Charania of ESPN reports. It's a homecoming of sorts for the Georgetown legend, who launched his NBA coaching career as a Wizards assistant back in 2002 after an 11-time All-Star playing career. For fantasy, an assistant hire carries no redraft weight, but there's a genuine dynasty angle here. As one of the greatest centers ever, Ewing figures to work directly with Washington's bigs, and the name that matters is Alexandre Sarr
. A Hall of Fame tutor for the young center is exactly the kind of development boost dynasty managers want to see, especially with veterans Anthony Davis
and the incoming Deandre Ayton
around only as short-term pieces.--Brian DailisanSource: Shams Charania