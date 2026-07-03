Jaden Hardy Heading to the Lakers
Jaden Hardy was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, according to Shams Charania. The Wizards have traded Hardy and two second-round picks in exchange for center Deandre Ayton. The big man became expendable for the Lakers after they acquired Walker Kessler. Ayton figures to serve as the primary backup center to Alexandre Sarr. As for Hardy, he'll likely be a rotational piece for the Lakers. In 23 games with Washington, Hardy averaged 12.6 points, 1.3 assists, and 1.7 rebounds across 20.4 minutes per game. The 23-year-old has some scoring upside, but is unlikely to be a big part of the Lakers rotation.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania