Ugonna Onyenso Signs Two-Way Deal With Pistons
Ugonna Onyenso to a two-way contract, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Onyenso was the No. 53 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with Detroit acquiring his rights after Houston selected him and moved him through New York. The Virginia product averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in 18.6 minutes as a senior, earning ACC All-Defensive honors. Onyenso's rim protection is the clear fantasy hook, but Jalen Duren's presence and Detroit's added frontcourt depth make early NBA minutes unlikely. He is more of a developmental blocks specialist than a redraft target.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto