Adonai Mitchell to Remain a Big Part of Jets Offense in 2026?
Adonai Mitchell didn't pan out for the Indianapolis Colts after they took him in the second round (52nd overall) in 2024 out of the University of Texas, but he took advantage of the opportunity in a bad New York Jets offense last year after being traded. The 23-year-old had just 23 catches on 55 targets for 312 yards and no touchdowns in 17 games (seven starts) in his rookie campaign before catching nine passes for 152 yards and zero scores in eight games in Indy to begin the 2025 season. But after going to the Big Apple, he caught 24 of 58 targets for 301 yards and the first two TDs of his career. Mitchell still isn't in an ideal situation QB-wise with the Jets, but Geno Smith's veteran leadership could give him some stability, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook. Mitchell could be the Jets' No. 3 wideout behind Garrett Wilson and first-round rookie Omar Cooper Jr., but reports this offseason suggest that he has developed some nice chemistry with Smith. His talent still makes him interesting in deeper fantasy leagues, but Mitchell is going to need to become more efficient with his chances to stand out in 12-team formats in his first full season in New York.
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook
Source: NFL.com - Nick Shook