Nnamdi Madubuike Very Limited in What he Can Do

Aug 18, 2026, 4:05 PM ET
It was a pleasant surprise to see Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) avoid the Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp after suffering a scary neck injury last year that limited him to only two games, but The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec writes that Madubuike "remains very limited" in what he's doing in practices this summer. He mostly takes part in the team stretch, does light individual work with a coach or athletic trainer, and then heads to another field for conditioning. Madubuike has not done anything that involves significant contact, including hitting the blocking sled. Head coach Jesse Minter said after Monday's workout that the 28-year-old two-time Pro Bowler could start working into contact drills within the "next couple of weeks." With that timetable, Madubuike's readiness for the start of the 2026 regular season could be firmly in question since he has not taken or delivered any hits since last September. The former third-rounder had 19.5 sacks from 2023 to 2024 with Baltimore and could be a difference-maker for the Ravens' defense in 2026, but it looks like he will continue to be slowly eased back in.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec