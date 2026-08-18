JuJu Smith-Schuster Released by Giants
JuJu Smith-Schuster on Tuesday to clear a roster spot for running back Najee Harris. Smith-Schuster signed with New York on June 2, but his stay lasted less than three months. He had been dealing with knee swelling during camp, and head coach John Harbaugh said last week that the Giants knew they would have to manage the veteran's knee. Smith-Schuster played all 17 games for Kansas City in 2025, starting 12 and finishing with 33 catches for 345 yards and one touchdown. New York had a crowded receiver competition all summer, with Odell Beckham Jr., Braxton Berrios and rookie Malachi Fields among the players fighting for work. Smith-Schuster did make some plays in camp, but his time with the Giants is over before cutdown day. He now hits the market again with a few weeks left before the regular season and will look for another opportunity elsewhere.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter