Quentin Johnston Comes Up Limping at Tuesday's Practice
Quentin Johnston appeared to suffer a lower-body injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Johnston came up limping after trying to make a leaping catch near the sideline, and trainers immediately began working on him. Johnston had already missed some practice time recently, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying last week that he was dealing with something minor, and he did not practice Monday. It's unclear if Tuesday's issue is related. Johnston is coming off his best NFL season, catching 51 passes for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He has now led the Chargers with eight receiving touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, and Los Angeles picked up his fifth-year option in April. For now, this is a developing injury situation. Whether Johnston was able to return Tuesday or needs further testing will be the next important update.
Source: Kris Rhim
Source: Kris Rhim