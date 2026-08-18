Jordan Love Will Play on Friday Against Denver
Jordan Love will play in Week 2 of the preseason against the Denver Broncos, head coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Love also played the opening drive of the Packers' first preseason game, so this will be the second week in a row he sees the field. LaFleur noted that several offensive starters will play, so it will be good for Love to get some reps with members of the first-team offense. The 27-year-old is looking to improve upon a modest 2025 campaign in which he threw for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He was the QB15 last year, but he's just a few years removed from his QB5 finish in 2023, so managers would like him to return to that level of play. The good news is that Love should have a stronger supporting cast this year. Matthew Golden is trending toward making a Year 2 leap, Christian Watson is on the precipice of a career year, and Tucker Kraft (knee) will hopefully be healthy for the full season.
Source: Matt Schneidman
Source: Matt Schneidman