Ravens Tight End Room Built Around Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews. Grossi said, "The room is built around Mark [Andrews], and everybody kind of complements him." Andrews struggled last season, hauling in 48 of 70 passes for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. With quarterback Lamar Jackson missing time throughout the season, Andrews posted his worst fantasy performance since his rookie season. Now that tight ends Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are out of Baltimore, Andrews is expected to see more snaps (down to 62% over the last two years) and to improve with Jackson back and healthy. Ranked as the TE10 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Andrews should be a tight end to watch if healthy this season.
Source: Jamison Hensley - ESPN
Source: Jamison Hensley - ESPN