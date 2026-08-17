Texans Optimistic That Jaylin Noel Will be Ready for Week 1
Jaylin Noel (hamstring, finger) will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills, according to Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790. Noel injured his right pinkie earlier this summer, and then he picked up a hamstring strain last week. Wilson described the latest injury as a "minor setback" and relayed that receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels is confident in the receiver's ability to get back up to speed. "I expect him when he hits the grass to be ready to roll," Ben McDaniels said. "He's extremely diligent with his preparation and being ready to go when he's going to be healthy." Noel had a relatively quiet rookie season last year, catching 26 passes for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's technically fourth on the depth chart behind Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Jayden Higgins, but he could be the team's primary slot option after Christian Kirk departed in free agency. He currently ranks as the WR119 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: Aaron Wilson
Source: Aaron Wilson