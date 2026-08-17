Malik Nabers Not at Full Speed Yet
Malik Nabers (knee) "looked good" in his return to team drills in training camp practice but also said that he does not think "he's at full speed yet," according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. We were not expecting Nabers to be full speed in his first 11-on-11 drills in camp, but he continues to make good progress after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in Week 4 of last year. The 24-year-old former first-rounder (sixth overall) from LSU is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, barring a setback as he ramps up his work this summer. Do not be surprised if Nabers does not see any preseason action at all, with the Giants' primary goal being to have him available when the regular season kicks off. There is still plenty of risk with a WR coming off a major knee injury, but Nabers' progress of late has been encouraging and makes him more worth the risk as a low-end WR1 early in fantasy drafts.
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan