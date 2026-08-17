Breece Hall Diagnosed with Groin Strain, Will Undergo Further Evaluation
Breece Hall (groin) has been diagnosed with a groin strain and will undergo further evaluation, head coach Aaron Glenn told Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Glenn noted that he doesn't believe the injury is serious. Fantasy managers can breathe a sigh of relief. When Hall initially left practice, the initial reports were that Hall was in pain after suffering a non-contact injury. Those types of reports always cause a level of panic, but it sounds like Hall avoided a major injury and will have a decent chance to play in Week 1. He's looking to build off a mediocre season by his standards; last year, he tallied 1,065 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards, and just five total touchdowns. There's no denying the 25-year-old is incredibly talented, but he needs the Jets' offense to play better if he's going to be an RB1 in fantasy football. Last year, New York had too many stalled drives, leading to fewer carries for Hall and a very limited number of goal-line opportunities. The short-term future isn't necessarily brighter under quarterback Geno Smith, but a new season nevertheless brings a change of scenery and a fresh start. We're still encouraged that Hall could be a low-end RB1 in fantasy football this year.
Source: Rich Cimini
Source: Rich Cimini