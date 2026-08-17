Pieces in Place for a Career Year from Christian Watson
Christian Watson has never topped 41 catches or 620 receiving yards in a season, but he's also never played a full slate of games nor been the team's unquestioned primary receiver. With the team moving on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, reports out of training camp indicate that Watson has a strong chance to be a lynchpin of the Packers' offense, and if he can manage to stay healthy throughout 2026, he could be due for a legitimate breakout. Now more than 19 months removed from the ACL injury that ended his 2024 season, Watson returned for the final 11 weeks of 2025, playing as the fantasy WR9 over that span and catching six touchdown passes over his final seven games. With tight end Tucker Kraft expected back for the start of the year after suffering his own ACL tear in 2025, the Packers are expected to lean heavily on multi-tight-end packages, a personnel grouping from which Watson has historically thrived. Watson has not finished as a top 40 fantasy receiver since his rookie season, but at RotoBaller's WR28, a sizable step forward is expected, and he is capable of flirting with WR1 upside in any given week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller