Dylan Sampson a Top Handcuff Despite Browns' Question Marks?
Dylan Sampson possesses value in redraft leagues despite his role as the backup to Quinshon Judkins. Sampson could have some standalone value as a pass-catching option behind Judkins, but more importantly, he's a top handcuff running back in fantasy football. Sampson had at least 10 carries in each of the three games that Judkins missed last year, and he was even more impactful in the passing game with 4.7 targets per game that Judkins missed. We're not very high on the Browns' offense with Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders under center, but Sampson could still become a volume-based RB2 option if Judkins were to miss time in 2026. He currently has an ADP of 162, which lines up with the 14th round of fantasy drafts and makes him the 52nd running back off the board. That's in line with the experts' opinions on Sampson, who ranks as the RB55 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller